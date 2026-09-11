DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / SOCIAL opens first Punjab outlet in Mohali

SOCIAL opens first Punjab outlet in Mohali

Kebabs, cocktails and a rooftop view mark the restaurant chain's debut in the state, with executive chef picking his top three off the menu

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:50 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SOCIAL added Punjab to its map on Wednesday, opening its new outlet on the top floor of HLP Galleria Mall in Mohali's Sector 62. It's the chain's first stop in the state, and the rooftop setting gives it a bit of breathing room compared to the usual mall food-court crush.

The space leans on local touches without losing SOCIAL's familiar look—a few Punjab-inspired corners mixed into the brand's standard design.

Advertisement

Two kebab platters anchored the tasting: Non-veg platter built around chicken tikka, jalapeno cheese chicken, tandoori momo chicken and mutton seekh with pita and mint chutney; and a vegetarian-leaning spread of Hara Bhara Kebab, Multani mushroom, tandoori soya chaap and achari paneer tikka, served the same way. Sugarcane juice, a virgin mojito and something called the Sanskari mojito drink rounded out what people were sipping.

Advertisement

Executive Chef Vipin Thappar pointed guests toward three dishes in particular—the butter chicken biryani, the butter garlic prawn, and the China Box, which he rated above everything else on the table that afternoon.

Advertisement

The Mohali opening takes SOCIAL’s India count to 60, adding another stop to the chain’s expanding map.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts