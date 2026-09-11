SOCIAL opens first Punjab outlet in Mohali

SOCIAL added Punjab to its map on Wednesday, opening its new outlet on the top floor of HLP Galleria Mall in Mohali's Sector 62. It's the chain's first stop in the state, and the rooftop setting gives it a bit of breathing room compared to the usual mall food-court crush.

The space leans on local touches without losing SOCIAL's familiar look—a few Punjab-inspired corners mixed into the brand's standard design.

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Two kebab platters anchored the tasting: Non-veg platter built around chicken tikka, jalapeno cheese chicken, tandoori momo chicken and mutton seekh with pita and mint chutney; and a vegetarian-leaning spread of Hara Bhara Kebab, Multani mushroom, tandoori soya chaap and achari paneer tikka, served the same way. Sugarcane juice, a virgin mojito and something called the Sanskari mojito drink rounded out what people were sipping.

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Executive Chef Vipin Thappar pointed guests toward three dishes in particular—the butter chicken biryani, the butter garlic prawn, and the China Box, which he rated above everything else on the table that afternoon.

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The Mohali opening takes SOCIAL’s India count to 60, adding another stop to the chain’s expanding map.