Sohail Khan meets his biggest on-screen rival yet: a computer keyboard

Keyboards are everyday tools for most people, but for Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, one turned into the toughest challenge he has faced on television.

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Sohail, currently competing on the reality show The Alliance, found himself sweating through a task that had nothing to do with physical strength. Instead, it came down to typing. The actor confessed that he had never touched a computer keyboard before stepping into the show, calling the experience more nerve-wracking than searching for hidden animal figurines earlier in the same task.

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"Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye jab keyboard mere saamne aaya. Isse pehle maine kabhi keypad ko touch nahi kiya tha," he admitted on camera, adding that the show keeps teaching him things he has never encountered before.

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Prime Video India shared the moment on Instagram with a caption poking fun at Sohail's calm reputation: "The ultimate chill guy. Sohail uses a keyboard for the first time." Viewers could see him fumbling with the keys, visibly unsure of how to proceed.

The internet had plenty to say. Some pointed to Sohail's farmhouse lifestyle as an explanation, while others called out the privilege behind never needing a keyboard. Several others simply found the moment funny and relatable, especially given how smartphones have made keyboards less essential for many.

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The keyboard mishap isn't the only reason Sohail has been trending. His presence on the show alongside ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, whom he split from in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, has also caught attention. He recently shared that their time together on the show has softened things between them, with the two now interacting more warmly than they had in years outside the house.

New episodes of The Alliance stream daily at 12 PM IST on Prime Video.