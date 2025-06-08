DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Sohrab Khandewal launches Anumodna, a new magazine celebrating artistic voices across India

Sohrab Khandewal launches Anumodna, a new magazine celebrating artistic voices across India

article_Author
Mehak Kochhar
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sohrab Khandewal
Advertisement

Anumodna, a newly launched magazine by Sohrab Khandewal, an actor, writer and filmmaker, is a revolutionary magazine welcoming artistic voices from across the nation, offering them a space to bring their vision to life. The launch event was held on Friday at Chandigarh Press Club in sector 27, drawing attention from cultural visionaries, creators and distinguished guests.

Advertisement

Known for his roles in the web series Akoori and Untouchable, and films like Jagga Jasoos, Sohrab Khandewal also made his debut as a director and producer with the film Que Sera, which went on to achieve various prestigious awards, including Best Feature at the Bafta-qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival in Wales.

Anumodna, which translates to “rejoicing in the gifts of others”, will release monthly issues featuring 24 creative pieces. Sohrab Khandewal’s belief that India is heavily influenced by the western culture has inspired him to create a platform that reconnects with and celebrates Indian traditions, trends and culture. This belief served as the driving inspiration behind Anumodna, fueling his desire to help the world rediscover India’s artistic and cultural identity.

Advertisement

The magazine aspires to nurture and showcase writers, painters, actors, poets, or anyone with an artistic vision, igniting a spark of inspiration within them. The mission is to empower them with techniques, skills, and knowledge to thrive. It is a platform for talent to flourish. In this digital age, Anumodna values individuality and stands for personal connection and authenticity. Sohrab explained artists from anywhere can easily be a part of this movement through their online website.

With Sohrab’s exposure and passion at its core, Anumodna promises to be a platform for creative innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts