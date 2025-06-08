Sohrab Khandewal launches Anumodna, a new magazine celebrating artistic voices across India

Anumodna, a newly launched magazine by Sohrab Khandewal, an actor, writer and filmmaker, is a revolutionary magazine welcoming artistic voices from across the nation, offering them a space to bring their vision to life. The launch event was held on Friday at Chandigarh Press Club in sector 27, drawing attention from cultural visionaries, creators and distinguished guests.

Known for his roles in the web series Akoori and Untouchable, and films like Jagga Jasoos, Sohrab Khandewal also made his debut as a director and producer with the film Que Sera, which went on to achieve various prestigious awards, including Best Feature at the Bafta-qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival in Wales.

Anumodna, which translates to “rejoicing in the gifts of others”, will release monthly issues featuring 24 creative pieces. Sohrab Khandewal’s belief that India is heavily influenced by the western culture has inspired him to create a platform that reconnects with and celebrates Indian traditions, trends and culture. This belief served as the driving inspiration behind Anumodna, fueling his desire to help the world rediscover India’s artistic and cultural identity.

The magazine aspires to nurture and showcase writers, painters, actors, poets, or anyone with an artistic vision, igniting a spark of inspiration within them. The mission is to empower them with techniques, skills, and knowledge to thrive. It is a platform for talent to flourish. In this digital age, Anumodna values individuality and stands for personal connection and authenticity. Sohrab explained artists from anywhere can easily be a part of this movement through their online website.

With Sohrab’s exposure and passion at its core, Anumodna promises to be a platform for creative innovation.