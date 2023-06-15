The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and lack of diversity.
Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes’ viewership. —Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...