Somansh shines on Super Dancer Chapter 5

Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 5 is not just a platform for young dance prodigies, it’s also a celebration of their mothers’ unwavering support that powers their dreams. These talented kids already enjoy a massive fan base on social media, with their performances racking up millions of views and reactions, proving that age is no bar when it comes to winning hearts.

Sensational Somansh Dangwal from Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, the journey to India’s biggest dance stage has been possible only because of his mother’s courage and unconditional love.

Kanchan Dangwal, Somansh’s mother and his strongest pillar of support, shares, "I was extremely hesitant to even step out of my home. I come from a small town in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, where stepping out after the sunset feels scary. But because of my son’s dream, I overcame all my fears, left my hometown, and moved to a big city like Mumbai. A mother can go to any extent for her child, and today I’m so proud that Somansh will be seen on the biggest stage for dance, Super Dancer Chapter 5. I believe in his talent and will always be there to support him in his journey."

Somansh, filled with gratitude, adds, "I feel blessed that my mom is always around me. I know it wasn’t easy for her to leave our home and move to a new city. But she’s doing it all for me, and her love pushes me to give my best every single day and make her proud."