‘Some stories are bigger than all of us’: Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir’s ‘Ramayana’

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday praised husband Ranbir Kapoor for his work in “Ramayana: Part 1”, saying she was proud of him and everyone who put their heart and soul into the film.

Alia shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, accompanied by two pictures of Ranbir with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on the film’s sets.

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“You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies,” she wrote.

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“Some stories are bigger than all of us and Ramayana is one of them,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

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In the first picture, Ranbir, dressed as Lord Rama, is seen crouching beside Raha and kissing her on the cheek. The second image shows the actor holding his daughter as she hugs him on the film’s sets.

“Ramayana: Part 1” is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the revered epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Kapoor as Lord Rama.