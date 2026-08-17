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Home / Entertainment / Somy Ali defends Govinda amid ‘Roopa’ co-star controversy

Somy Ali defends Govinda amid ‘Roopa’ co-star controversy

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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'Talent doesn't have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule, said Somy Ali defending Govinda
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Somy defended Govinda against the criticism over his appearance with his Roopa co-star Rani Swarnkar and also spoke about the actor continuing to work despite all the backlash.

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Somy, who has worked with Govinda, shared a collage of old pictures with the actor on Instagram. Calling him a "great talent" and "humble", she said, "I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it's necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry."

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Somy also spoke about the criticism around Govinda working with a younger actress. "I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita. However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn't have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor's worth isn't determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It's determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going," she said.

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Somy further said that actors should get a chance to continue working if they still have something to offer. She called the decision to keep working "admirable" despite the challenges in the industry.

"Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated. Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he's too old," she said.

The controversy began after Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about Govinda's appearance with Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in Roopa. Pictures and videos of Govinda and Rani posing for the paparazzi also went viral on social media.

Govinda later responded to the matter through a video message and asked Sunita to avoid making statements that he said could affect his reputation, career and position in the film industry.

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