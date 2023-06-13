Somy Ali says she has no shame in admitting her failures

Somy Ali, who started her journey as an actor in Bollywood, now runs her NGO, No More Tears (NMT), in Miami, US. And, she is happy to have listened to her heart and become a humanitarian. At the same time, she is open to taking up good acting project as well.

“I believe that when one endures atrocities, there are two paths to pick. One is self-pity and wallowing in depression; the other is to stand tall, stop feeling sorry for yourself, and keep going no matter what hurdles come your way. And this does not just apply to my work with No More Tears but also to any other profession. I have failed not once but several times, and I have no shame in admitting my failures because it is only failures that teach us how to be successful. We learn from our mistakes, and if I had not grown up in chaos and had a chaotic relationship during my time in India, there wouldn’t be an NGO called No More Tears. We must have the mindset of turning a horror movie into a love story,” she says.

“One day I can be posing for a magazine and feel glamorous in a gorgeous gown, while that very night I will be in an emergency room in my pyjamas comforting a domestic violence victim. These two acts are not mutually exclusive. Just because I run NMT does not mean I still don’t feel the need to be glamorous,” she adds.