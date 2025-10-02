DT
Somy reminisces about Chupp shoot

Somy reminisces about Chupp shoot

TNS
Updated At : 05:56 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Om Puri, Somy Ali
Somy Ali, who now runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears, took to Instagram to share a throwback from her 1997 film Chupp, which featured legendary actors Om Puri and Jeetendra. Reminiscing about the project, she revealed that despite the film’s ‘dreadful script’, it remains one of her most memorable shoots because of the experiences she had with her co-stars. “Oh boy! This #tbt has way too many fun stories in spite of it being a dreadful script. It’s a remake of Kakaji’s film, Itefaq.”

