Sona Mohapatra launches new single, Noor •

Sona Mohapatra resumes her love affair with Punjabi folk with her new track, Noor. The lyrics by Munna Dhiman and Sona provide a fresh, new perspective to a woman in charge of her destiny, who is truly in love with life itself.
Says Sona, “The song is a visual exploration of the ever-changing intimate dynamics of a man-woman relationship. In our song Noor, the younger man is smitten by this gorgeous and powerful alpha woman who is in charge of her life. With Noor, you will take a journey of love, passion and self-discovery.”
She adds, “I would also like to dedicate this song to Lata Mangeskar, the ‘woman on top’ for decades in India. Her Noor or golden light will always guide and inspire us towards greater artistry. I am elated to partner with Warner Music in this journey of music and storytelling.”
