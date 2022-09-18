Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer Iqbal. While the two have remained tight-lipped about it, speculations are going around that the two have been dating for quite some now.

On Friday, a candid picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral as actor Varun Sharma posted it on his social media, calling them blockbuster jodi. He later on deleted the picture and netizens were left wondering what could be the reason. On Saturday, the mystery was solved as Sonakshi and Zaheer announced their upcoming music video, titled Blockbuster. They took to their Instagram handles and posted a short teaser of the music video. The song has been sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. Sharing the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Blockbuster coming soon… tayyar ho?”