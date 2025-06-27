Sonakshi Sinha on BO clash between her film Nikita Roy and Kajol’s Maa

Sonakshi Sinha says it is a significant moment that two women led films, her Nikita Roy and Kajol-starrer Maa, are releasing side by side.

Nikita Roy, a psychological thriller, is set to release in theatres across the country on June 27, alongside Maa, a mythological horror film.

“It’s so cool that we’ve two films led by women that are releasing side by side. That’s like a step in the right direction, and, amazingly, it’s happening. And there’s room for everyone. Both are different films, and we wish them well. It’s like a good, healthy competition (between the two films),” Sonakshi said.

“I have seen the trailer of Maa and I enjoyed it. Kajol is a phenomenal actress. She’s somebody that I’ve looked up to and I admire. I’m looking forward to watching her film,” the actor added.

Both films tap into the celebration of strong female narratives, a theme that Sonakshi is passionate about. For years, the actor said she has made a conscious effort to choose roles that empower women whether it is Akira, Dahaad or Heeramandi.

In Nikita Roy, Sinha plays the role of an investigator who debunks supernatural claims and exposes frauds and dismantles deceptive beliefs. But when she encounters a case that defies all beliefs, her convictions begin to falter.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia fame, Nikita Roy explores the fragile boundary between perception and reality, unravelling themes of paranoia, buried truths, and the human mind’s darker recesses. It is helmed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh S Sinha, who is making his debut as a director.

With her brother Kussh at the helm, Sonakshi said it turned out to be a ‘smooth’ collaborative process.

“I thought that as siblings, we would have our squabbles on set, but that was not the case. On set, I was the actor, he was the director. He’s clear in his head in terms of what and how he wants to portray a scene,” she said.