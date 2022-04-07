Sonakshi Sinha reveals how a crazy fan proposed to her

The interactive show, The Khatra Khatra Show has been hailed by netizens for catering to their daily dose of entertainment, ever since its premiere on Voot and Colors TV. Recently, Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha graced the show as a special guest to take on some Khatra Khatra challenges alongside other celebrities. In a fun banter during a game segment, Farah Khan took a humorous dig at her co-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Farah said, “Looks like Haarsh enjoys getting beaten by girls.” Pointing at Sonakshi, Farah jokingly added, “Sona has beaten Haarsh, Sana, Vishal and Nishant more than she must’ve beaten people in movies.”

Then, Sonakshi opened up about a crazy incident where a fan had entered her bathroom to surprise her, and as soon as the actress entered her vanity van, he came out and went down on his knees and proposed to her.