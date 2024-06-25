Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal dance into hearts with Tere Mast Mast Do Nain during wedding reception

The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember, as the newlyweds mesmerised guests with their rendition of the iconic song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Sonakshi’s debut film Dabangg. Amidst the glittering affair, snapshots and videos capturing the magical moments of the evening have flooded social media, showcasing the couple’s infectious joy and undeniable chemistry. A particularly heartwarming moment was shared by Sonakshi’s hairstylist where Zaheer, donning a dashing white sherwani, took the stage to serenade his bride, Sonakshi, who looked resplendent in a red embellished gown. The duo recreated the song’s signature steps, delighting everyone present while cutting their wedding cake adorned with intricate designs symbolizing their journey together. Earlier in the evening, Sonakshi stunned in a traditional red silk saree, complemented by a choker-style necklace and jasmine-adorned bun, exuding elegance and grace. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever. Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

The guest list

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry. Actor Anil Kapoor graced the occasion. He looked dapper in a black outfit.

Kajol made heads turn as she attended the gala. She wore a black and gold saree with a multi-coloured blouse. Huma Qureshi wore a lovely beige saree with a trendy cutout blouse for the occasion. She added a patterned net jacket on top of it. The actress wore red lipstick and kept her makeup natural. Other celebs who arrived at the event are actor Gulshan Devaiah with his wife actress Kallirroi Tziafeta. Zoya Murani, Aanand L. Rai and Reema Kagti were also spotted. Veteran star Rekha and Saira Banu also graced the event. Ace actor Tabu, Anushka Ranjan and Sanjeeda Sheikh also graced the event.

Dancing to Angreji Beat

The wedding reception turned into a night to remember as rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took centre stage with a high-energy performance of his hit track Angreji Beat. Clad in a stylish blue blazer paired with checkered pants, Singh captivated the audience. — ANI

