Sonakshi, who learnt biking for Dahaad, even now steps out for night rides

IANS

Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for her OTT debut with Dahaad, learnt biking for the thriller series. The Bollywood actress says riding has become her passion and even now she steps out for night rides.

Sonakshi rides a bike in a still from Dahaad

Portraying the role of a super cop, Sonakshi nailed the look. According to the sources from the sets, the actress learnt how to ride the bike during the shoot and in no time she became pro. Her dedication to the role was such that she was able to ride the bike better than her body double on the sets, impressing even the director, Reema Kagti.

Sonakshi shared, “I had to go through a lot of preparation for the role and riding the bike was one of them. It was such a fun experience.” Sonakshi’s passion for biking did not stop there; after the wrap up of the shoot she gifted herself a bike and since then has made it a part of her lifestyle. She often goes for bike nights with her friends.