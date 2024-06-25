Sonakshi, Zaheer share pictures from wedding reception: “We have so much love protecting us…”

Mumbai, June 25
Newly married actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on Tuesday shared unseen photographs from their reception, saying their wedding day was full of love and support from “every one of our friends, families and teams”.
The duo tied the knot on Sunday at Sonakshi’s home in a low-key civil marriage ceremony, which was followed by a star-studded reception here.
Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, posted pictures from their reception in a joint Instagram post. Just like their wedding announcement, comments were disabled on the latest post as the couple were reportedly subjected to hatred for their inter-faith union.
“Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams...,” they captioned the series of photos.
“It was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we don’t know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other, and so much love protecting us,” the couple further said.
There were reports that her father, veteran actor-MP Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy as the “Heeramandi” star hadn’t informed him about the wedding. The rumours died down when Shatrughan Sinha happily posed with Zaheer and his family days ahead of the nuptials.
There were reports that her brothers Luv and Kussh Sinha also gave the wedding a miss but both the brothers dismissed such stories.
Sonakshi and Zaheer first collaborated for the music video of the song “Blockbuster”, which was released in September 2022. Months later, they co-starred in the comedy drama “Double XL”.
The duo, who were dating for seven years, didn’t publicly confirm their relationship, but were often photographed attending events together as well as shared photos with each other on social media.
