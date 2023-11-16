Sonal Panvar, who is a part of the sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, talks about her journey…

Tell us about yourself.

I’m an artiste for life, an actor who sings. My family belongs to UP, and my hometown is Shamli.

How was your childhood? Were you good at studies or always inclined towards acting?

In childhood, I explored my passion for all art forms. I used to enjoy everything from painting, dancing, to music. As I grew up, I knew I wanted to be an actor.

When was the time you decided to act professionally?

It was when I visited Mandi House in Delhi for the first time. I had friends who used to attend acting workshops. I experienced it once, watched a play, and felt something I had never felt before. That was the moment I knew this would happen someday.

How did your parents react to your decision?

I come from a family of farmers and army personnel, everyone is well-educated. They believed I would be a successful banker someday. When I told them about my passion for acting, they were scared. Eventually, my mother took a stand for me and allowed me to follow my heart. I owe it all to her.

What was your first project?

The first project I acted in was an episode of Crime Patrol when I was 17. I did more episodes and later worked on shows like Woh Apna Sa, Piya Albela, and also did web series like Faceless, Maya 2, and Candy. Currently, I’m part of a show called Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

How was your initial struggle?

To be honest, my struggle was to understand the industry. I was just 17, and I had no idea what kind of work to choose. I also had no knowledge of cinema when I arrived. I didn’t learn it well. I remember I was offered a show that made no sense to me, but I did it because no one had told me how to choose good work. But that’s how you learn. How to choose good work and gain experience from the bad ones. Other than this, I don’t consider anything a struggle.

Who are the people in your life who have been your pillar of strength?

My mother is a strong lady who always believed in her instincts and allowed me to explore. She set me free, and that’s the strength she gives me every single day. My father, who is a very intelligent person, told me that if I wanted to make it, I should be ready to take risks. My mother and father are the reasons I’m able to handle everything.

When you feel low, what do you do?

When I’m feel low, I call a few people I enjoy talking to and allow myself to convert my pain into art. I get up and paint, write a story, or maybe cook some delicious food. That’s the best healing process for me.