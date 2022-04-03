Sonali Bendre fulfills Sagar Varpe’s wish

Zee TV recently launched the Season 5 of the reality show DID L’il Masters. While all the contestants are impressing the judges with their acts, 11-year-old Sagar Varpe’s performance on Mere Naam Tu left the judge Sonali Bendre quite emotional, as she got teary-eyed after his enchanting act. Reportedly, Sonali was so moved that she even vowed to take care of him and be the mother figure in his life, while he is away from his real mom during this show.

Sonali mentions, “Festivals are key occasions to be spent with your family. Gudi Padwa is such a special occasion for all the Maharashtrians and so I knew it would be a lonely time for Sagar. I just wanted him to be able to celebrate the festival. While I cannot replace the joy of being with his family, I just wanted him to know he was not alone and be able to give him some good memories for Gudi Padwa this year.”