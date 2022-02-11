Sonali Bendre joins DID Li'l Masters as a judge

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Recently it was announced that DID Li’l Masters Season 5 will have popular Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza and TV actress Mouni Roy as the judges on the show.

Now, joining the panel is Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre as the third judge of the show. What’s more, is that DID Li’l Masters will also mark Sonali’s comeback as a reality show judge on Zee TV after 3 years.

Sonali Bendre has worked in several films such as ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Diljale, Zakhm’, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’, ‘Lajja’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ and ‘Major Saab’. She has also judged various reality shows including 'Indian Idol', 'India's Got Talent', ‘Best Dramebaaz’.

Happy to be back with Zee TV, Sonali Bendre is especially excited to see the little dancers showcase their talent. “It’s great to be back with Zee TV and with the bachas on set once again! In many ways, it’s like I am coming home to my Zee family after a long break. As you all know, dance is something I have always been a fan of, and I am super excited to be a part of the dance reality show – DID Li’l Masters: not just for the dance…but also because I am excited to see these lil dancers showcase their talent! Watching them come up on stage, to give it their all, is just something so pure and heart-warming to watch.”

Sonali is well-versed with the show and its format. The actor added “While this may be my first time on the show, I have followed the show for years now, and I truly believe that this platform has the potential to mould each child and help them break out of their shell, giving them the confidence to face the world. Dance is such a joyous form of art and I am definitely looking forward to watch these children blossom on the show.”

The auditions for DID Li’l Masters Season 5 have already started. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Masters.

