Sonali Phogat's last film 'Prerna' to release soon, makers also in talks to roll out a biography

Hisar, September 12

Amid the stir over Sonali Phogat's death case, the late actor's last film will be released soon, said the makers on Monday.

Phogat's last film has been titled 'Prerna'.

Director/producer Naresh Dhanda, who plays the role of father-in-law in this film 'Prerna' opposite Phogat, highlighted that the project is a motivational film.

"The Title of this movie is Prerna. Sonali Phogat madam had the lead role in this movie, actually, it's a motivational movie. It has been shown how Sonali Phogat's character Prerna explains to students that don't lose courage and hope in life, move forward always," Naresh Dhanda told ANI.

Two days ago Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara released the movie's poster. Dhanda also stressed that he wishes to shoot a song with the late actor's daughter and therefore the release dates will be announced soon.

"The movie is ready now, but I want to shoot a song with Yashodhara which you people can see at the end of the movie which is a tribute to Sonali Phogat. Because I want to pay tribute to Sonali Phogat through this song," he added.

He also outlined his plans of making Phogat's biographical movie.

"I must say her life had also become a film. The way she came from a village and later worked her way into Big Boss and TV and later into movies is commendable. She had faced her own set of challenges, her husband died under mysterious circumstances," he added.

He also stressed that he will make the biography soon once the culprits come to the fore.

"The film we will make on her life will be our next project once we get to know who is the murderer, The name of the movie will be in name of Sonali Phogat," he added. Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would probe Sonali Phogat's death if the family is not satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

While talking to media persons in Haryana, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Earlier on Sunday, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonal Phogat. Amid the ongoing stir in Sonali Phogat's death case, the police on Friday confirmed that the profile was being reviewed at senior levels and had said that a charge sheet will be filed on objective grounds.

"It is being reviewed at senior levels. We're confident of filing a charge sheet on objective grounds after remand. Will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation," North Goa SP Shobit Saxena had said.

He further stressed that the police of the western state has a zero-tolerance policy against illicit activities.

"Goa police has zero tolerance towards illicit drug-related activities, had record seizures of illegal drugs in past few years. Action to be taken against those who supply, consume, stock or allow their premises to be used for drug consumption," he had added.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat who rose to fame with her TikTok videos contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.

