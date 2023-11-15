Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host football legend David Beckham in India

Mumbai, November 15
Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja will be hosting football legend David Beckham at their home in Mumbai.
“David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The couple will be hosting David tomorrow when he is in Mumbai,” said a source.
