Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor has announced her second pregnancy with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the news along with a series of pictures of her baby bump. “Mother,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Through her outfit, Sonam offered a subtle tribute to Princess Diana. The actor chose an elegant, striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

In her Instagram story, the actor reshared the post, further confirming her due date in Spring 2026.

Advertisement

With the arrival of the newest member in the family, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will embrace parenthood for the second time after more than three years.

The couple got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the couple, with their friends and fans showering love on Instagram. Anand Ahuja also commented on Sonam’s post and playfully wrote, “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!” and “double trouble.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller “Blind”, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.