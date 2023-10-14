Sonam Kapoor takes legal action against YouTuber over roast video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

Sonam Kapoor is known for her stylish persona and candid remarks, but recently, she's become the center of an online controversy. The story unfolds as Kapoor sends a legal notice to a YouTuber who made fun of her remarks in one of their videos.

The legal notice contends that the video, created by content creator Raginyy, has cast an adverse shadow on the reputation of Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their fashion brands.

What's striking is that Sonam Kapoor, best known for her roles in films like 'Aisha,' has joined forces with a legal reputation to actively confront defamatory comments, online harassment, and unfavorable reviews circulating on the Internet. It appears that no one is beyond her legal radar when it comes to safeguarding her reputation.

Raginyy, the content creator in question, didn't shy away from sharing the legal notice on her Instagram and YouTube accounts, captioning it with a cryptic "She who must not be named."

Check out this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raginyy (@raginyy)

The notice firmly asserts, "The reported fake post is illegally uploaded content belonging to our client Ms. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja." It also demands the immediate removal of the disputed link from Raginyy's platforms and a commitment to not allow them to be used for such activities.

"These actions are not authorised by our clients. Kindly delete the reported link and ensure that you do not allow your platform to be used for the mentioned activities," it said.

The notice leaves Raginyy with a choice - to heed the request and avoid further legal actions or face the consequences.

In her defense, Raginyy explained that the video, which allegedly earned her the legal notice, revolved around some of Sonam Kapoor's comments made at public events. She clarifies, "The video was about dumb statements made by Sonam Kapoor. But in the beginning, I said that whatever statements the actor has made, we make similar ones too at times. It is a normal human thing to say dumb things sometimes. I have defended Sonam more than I insulted her in that video."

Raginyy, who had around 6,000 subscribers on YouTube when the notice arrived, expressedthat she neither has the resources nor the time to confront someone as influential as Sonam Kapoor.

As the news of the legal notice broke out, social media became an arena of contention, with many questioning the need for such action, claiming that there was nothing "offensive" in the roast video.

On a different note, Sonam Kapoor, who recently represented India at the UK-India Week 2023, received an invitation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to participate in the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, in the realm of cinema, she made her digital debut with the movie 'Blind'. The film's overarching theme aimed to shed light on the life of visually impaired individuals and provide marginalized voices with a platform.