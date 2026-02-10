Sonam redefines maternity fashion

Advertisement

Surrounded by husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, the 40-year-old mom-to-be radiated a distinct maternity glow as she greeted a guest list including cousins Arjun, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor, B-town friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, the gathering was a soulful family affair.

The highlight of the afternoon was undoubtedly Sonam's custom-designed lime green lehenga.

Crafted from a fluid, lightweight fabric, the ensemble featured delicate pastel floral embroidery scattered across the skirt, paired with a matching embroidered choli.

Instead of a traditional dupatta, Sonam opted for a floor-length cape styled in a relaxed pallu drape, offering ease of movement while adding a contemporary silhouette.

The high-waisted lehenga was designed to cradle and highlight her baby bump.

Sonam wore her hair in a sleek bun, paired with a small red bindi and a striking red lip. Heavy gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles, and rings completed the look.

Miheeka Daggubati also shared pictures from Sonam's baby shower.

In the caption, she wrote, "Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly. From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it's been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.