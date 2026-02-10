DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sonam redefines maternity fashion

Sonam redefines maternity fashion

Sonam redefines maternity fashion

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:32 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, expecting her second child, shows off her baby bump while seen out and about, in Mumbai
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai home turned into a picture of quiet celebration and couture as she marked her second baby shower with an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.The Kapoor household was transformed on Sunday into a floral sanctuary, featuring lavish arrangements and whimsical hanging paper birds that set a warm, ethereal tone for the traditional puja.
Advertisement

Surrounded by husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, the 40-year-old mom-to-be radiated a distinct maternity glow as she greeted a guest list including cousins Arjun, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor, B-town friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, the gathering was a soulful family affair.

Advertisement

The highlight of the afternoon was undoubtedly Sonam's custom-designed lime green lehenga.

Crafted from a fluid, lightweight fabric, the ensemble featured delicate pastel floral embroidery scattered across the skirt, paired with a matching embroidered choli.

Advertisement

Instead of a traditional dupatta, Sonam opted for a floor-length cape styled in a relaxed pallu drape, offering ease of movement while adding a contemporary silhouette.

The high-waisted lehenga was designed to cradle and highlight her baby bump.

Sonam wore her hair in a sleek bun, paired with a small red bindi and a striking red lip. Heavy gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles, and rings completed the look.

Miheeka Daggubati also shared pictures from Sonam's baby shower.

In the caption, she wrote, "Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly. From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it's been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts