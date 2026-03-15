Soni Razdan pens birthday note for her ‘baby girl’ Alia Bhatt

As Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday on Sunday, her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, made sure to make her “baby girl” feel extra special.

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Razdan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a message for her daughter.

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The actress shared a series of pictures featuring Alia, along with a note.

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It read, “Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul—and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others.” “May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again,” Razdan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)