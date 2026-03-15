DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Soni Razdan pens birthday note for her ‘baby girl’ Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan pens birthday note for her ‘baby girl’ Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt rings in her 33rd birthday on Sunday

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:30 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Alia Bhatt. File photo
Advertisement

As Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday on Sunday, her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, made sure to make her “baby girl” feel extra special.

Advertisement

Razdan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a message for her daughter.

Advertisement

The actress shared a series of pictures featuring Alia, along with a note.

Advertisement

It read, “Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul—and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others.” “May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again,” Razdan added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts