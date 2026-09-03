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Home / Entertainment / Soniya Bansal join the 'Malamaal Weekly 2' cast

Soniya Bansal join the 'Malamaal Weekly 2' cast

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TNS
Updated At : 06:55 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Soniya Bansal
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Soniya Bansal, who has been working across Hindi and Telugu films, web series, music videos and reality television, has joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. The film is likely to go on floors in November. Amit Joshi, who directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will be directing the film.The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shirodkar, Elvish Yadav, Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar. The newest additions to the cast are Esha Deol and Soniya Bansal.
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From films like Naughty Gang, Game 100 Crore Ka, Dubki and Dheera to the web series Shoorveer, Soniya has gained nationwide popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss 17 and her international red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival for her indie project The Last Breath.

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