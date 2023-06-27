Sonnalli Seygall posts honeymoon pics with husband Ashesh Sajnani

ANI
Mumbai, June 27
Newlywed Sonnalli Seygall on Tuesday posted pictures of her honeymoon with her husband Ashesh Sajnani in the Maldives.
Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli treated fans with pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives. She wrote, "Sunset cruise at @atmospherekanifushi spotting dolphins."
In the photograph, she can be seen in a pink floral dress.
Ashesh was seen in a pink and white faded shirt and brown shorts. She also posted more photos in her Instagram stories with Ashish. She wrote, "I eat. He watches. Story of our lives."
Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on June 7. The who's who of Bollywood attended the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.
Sonnalli and Ashesh had been dating for quite some time now. The couple never talked about each other before their wedding reports came out.
Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and participated in the Miss India Worldwide competition.
After appearing in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', she was featured in films like 'High Jack', 'Ishq Da Rog' and 'Jai Mummy Di' among many others.
