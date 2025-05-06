DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Sonu Nigam apologises for his remarks at Bengaluru concert: Sorry Karnataka

Sonu Nigam apologises for his remarks at Bengaluru concert: Sorry Karnataka

During a concert at a college on April 25, the singer had 'linked Kannada song request' from an audience member to Pahalgam attack
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:43 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/sonunigamofficial
Advertisement

Singer Sonu Nigam issued an apology following his Bengaluru concert row.

Nigam, known for tracks like "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin", "Dil Dooba" and "No Entry", shared a post on his Instagram handle and said his love for Karnataka is bigger than his ego.

"Sorry, Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always," read his post.

Advertisement

The incident took place on April 25 when Nigam was performing at a college in Bengaluru. As explained by the singer in his previous video post, he was threatened by a group of boys to sing in the Kannada language.

He responded by saying, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam." Many found comments made by Nigam hurtful.

Advertisement

An FIR was also registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on May 3 against the Bollywood singer.

On Monday, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a 'non-cooperation' campaign against him for his allegedly controversial remark, which hurt the sentiments of the Kannadaigas.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper