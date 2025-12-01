DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Sonu Nigam consoles emotional Sunny, Bobby Deol at Dharmendra’s prayer meet

The event drew a large number of celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, to pay their tributes

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Sonu Nigam consoles Sunny Deol and Bobby at a prayer meet at Taj Lands End on November 27. Photo: X/@Movie_flix1
Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at his Mumbai home, was remembered at a prayer meet organised by his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol at Taj Lands End on November 27. Celebrities across generations attended the gathering to pay their respects.

A heartfelt moment from the prayer meet has surfaced on social media, showing singer Sonu Nigam consoling Sunny. Bobby, who is seen standing near Sunny, also joins them.

Take a look at the video here:

The event drew a large number of celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Sidharth Malhotra and Suniel Shetty, who arrived to pay their tributes.

