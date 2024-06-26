Sonu Nigam offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath, June 26
Singer Sonu Nigam along with his family visited the Lord Kedarnath Temple on Wednesday morning.
He arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham by helicopter at 7:15 am.
Nigam received a grand welcome from the temple committee at the helipad, where many fans had also gathered to meet him. They took pictures with Nigam.
He paid obeisance outside the shrine before entering the temple with other pilgrims to worship Lord Shiva and perform Jalabhishek.
