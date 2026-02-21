DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sonu Nigam's romantic ballad brings a tender pause to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run

Sonu Nigam's romantic ballad brings a tender pause to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:09 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run is set to bring its much-loved television universe to the big screen, and the film has now unveiled its heart with the romantic track Manjogi, sung by the ever-melodious Sonu Nigam. Known for delivering timeless love songs to Indian cinema, Nigam lends his voice to a melody that is gentle, intimate and deeply soothing. The song captures love in its most sincere and unhurried form, offering audiences a musical pause amidst the film's signature chaos and comedy.

Advertisement

Penned by lyricist Ghulam Mohd. Khavar and composed by Vishal Shelke, Manjogi stands out for its purity and emotional depth. The lyrics flow with an innate softness, while the melody carries a warm, comforting tone - coming together as a romantic ballad that lingers long after it ends.

Advertisement

While Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run promises laughter, confusion and larger-than-life comedy on the big screen, Manjogi adds a tender emotional layer. It reminds audiences that love, when expressed simply, can be the most powerful force - a gentle counterpoint to the film's riotous humour.

Advertisement

With this track, the film not only honours the spirit of the original series but also shows that even amidst chaos, there is room for sincerity and warmth.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts