Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run is set to bring its much-loved television universe to the big screen, and the film has now unveiled its heart with the romantic track Manjogi, sung by the ever-melodious Sonu Nigam. Known for delivering timeless love songs to Indian cinema, Nigam lends his voice to a melody that is gentle, intimate and deeply soothing. The song captures love in its most sincere and unhurried form, offering audiences a musical pause amidst the film's signature chaos and comedy.

Advertisement

Penned by lyricist Ghulam Mohd. Khavar and composed by Vishal Shelke, Manjogi stands out for its purity and emotional depth. The lyrics flow with an innate softness, while the melody carries a warm, comforting tone - coming together as a romantic ballad that lingers long after it ends.

Advertisement

While Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - Fun on the Run promises laughter, confusion and larger-than-life comedy on the big screen, Manjogi adds a tender emotional layer. It reminds audiences that love, when expressed simply, can be the most powerful force - a gentle counterpoint to the film's riotous humour.

Advertisement

With this track, the film not only honours the spirit of the original series but also shows that even amidst chaos, there is room for sincerity and warmth.