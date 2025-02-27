DT
Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan joins Instagram, showcases transformation

Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan joins Instagram, showcases transformation

Singer sends blessings as Nevaan shares fitness journey
IANS
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:18 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
Singer Sonu Nigam. File photo
Singer Sonu Nigam’s son, Nevaan Nigam, made his Instagram debut on Thursday, sharing his two-year physical transformation. Sonu gave his blessings, writing, “May God always keep you in His shelter.”

Nevaan’s first post featured pictures highlighting his journey from his chubby days to a muscular physique with toned abs. Sonu re-shared the post on his Instagram, captioning, “May God always keep you in his shelter my Son. Blessings is all I can send you today. Congratulations on your first ever post.”

Actor Tiger Shroff praised Nevaan’s transformation in the comments, writing, “Great work bro.”

Sonu Nigam, regarded as one of India’s most versatile singers, was ranked top artist on the Billboard Uncharted charts in September and October 2013. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2022.

Earlier this month, Sonu visited Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyaan and shared a video, expressing admiration for its beauty. He also became the first artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre at the President’s Estate in front of President Droupadi Murmu, marking Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

