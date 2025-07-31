Sonu Nigam announced a music tour, Satrangi Re India Tour, on his 52nd birthday. He also released a song, titled Kahani Meri, as he turned a year older on July 30.

Advertisement

Padma Shri Sonu Nigam is set to take his fans on a love-filled musical journey with his upcoming 7-city tour.

The 7-city tour will travel across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Shillong and Delhi-NCR. Tickles will be exclusively available on BookMyShow on August 1.

Advertisement

Adding to the celebration, Sonu also gifted his fans a poignant new single, Kahani Meri, a song that blends Hindustani and Carnatic classical influences and was filmed in the breath taking landscapes of Leh, poetically mirroring life's quiet introspection and soulful journey.

In a heart-warming gesture, Sonu launched the song alongside his youngest fan, Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with him.

Advertisement

"Over the last four decades of my musical journey, my fans have showered me with so much love and I've always been very grateful for that. I love each of you - my extended family - for embracing my work. Satrangi Re 2025 is a way of celebrating our symbiotic bond of love through different colours, each depicting a specific emotion. I am also thrilled to be celebrating my birthday with Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with me and turns one this year. His parents tell me that he has been an ardent admirer of my music since he was in his mother's womb and continues to be so. Having him launch Kahani Meri, a song that's extremely close to my heart, is heartening," said Sonu.