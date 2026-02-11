Sonu Sood backs Rajpal Yadav

Sonu Sood on Tuesday stepped in to help Rajpal Yadav with a role and a signing amount after the comedian surrendered himself to Tihar jail authorities in connection with cheque-bounce cases.

Sood also urged filmmakers and other industry colleagues to come forward and help the comedian in the time of crisis.

Yadav, an NSD graduate who is known for his roles in movies such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke, was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce case. The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

In 2010, Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film "Ata Pata Laapata", but the film flopped at the box office. Before his surrender, Yadav told the Bollywood Hungama that he did not have money or any other means to pay the outstanding amount. When asked whether he had sought help from his colleagues, the actor said, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

Sood, in a post on X, requested colleagues to help Yadav by paying him signing amount for future works. "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us... Producers, directors, colleagues to stand together," he wrote in the post.

The actor said the industry should "remind him he's not alone".

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase... This is how we show we are more than just an industry," he added.