Sonu Sood extends support to Gujarat cow shelter

Continuing his commitment to compassion and service, real-life hero Sonu Sood has extended support to a cow shelter in Varahi, Gujarat. The shelter is home to nearly 7,000 cows and provides care, protection, and dignity to abandoned, injured, and rescued animals, operating at a scale that requires constant resources and sustained support.

Advertisement

Speaking about the initiative, Sonu Sood shared his admiration for the journey of the shelter, saying, “When I see their journey, which started with just a few cows and has now reached seven thousand, it’s a matter of great pride, not only for us but for every person in every village.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the dedication of those running the shelter, he added that while their work is extraordinary, his contribution was a small effort to ensure continuity. The support will help enhance veterinary care and infrastructure essential to caring for thousands of cows.