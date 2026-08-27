Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala extend support as Nepal floods leave 157 dead

Actors Sonu Sood and Manisha Koirala have extended their support to people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, as rescue and relief operations continue across the country.

Advertisement

Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts during crises, took to X to offer assistance, writing, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.”

Advertisement

Take a look

Advertisement

https://x.com/SonuSood/status/2092626654804029785?s=20

Advertisement

Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often spoken about her connection with the country, also urged people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, "Pray for Nepal." The floods have caused widespread damage in several parts of Nepal. At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster. Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing.

According to Nepal's Tourism Board, around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies. A statement from Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, have gone missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A preliminary assessment cited by The Kathmandu Post highlighted extensive infrastructure destruction across three districts, including nine destroyed hydropower projects, nine commercial bank branches, 19 motorable bridges, and roughly 40 kilometres of highway swept away.

As emergency search and rescue operations continue, India's delivery of 10 tons of humanitarian relief aims to bolster ongoing recovery efforts on the ground.

Building on these ongoing relief efforts, India has also begun mobilising humanitarian assistance for Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, "India's HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts."