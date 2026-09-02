Sonu Sood reaches Kathmandu with relief supplies for Nepal flood victims

Sonu Sood has arrived in Kathmandu with blankets and food supplies for those affected by Nepal's devastating floods, with his Sood Charity Foundation team already on the ground assessing what more is needed.

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"We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back," he told ANI. He acknowledged the logistical challenges of sending aid across the border but was clear about his team's commitment. "We will make sure that not only this month but in the coming months also, the relief keeps coming," he said.

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Sood had promised to make the trip within hours of the floods striking on August 26, writing on X — "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."

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The scale of the disaster continues to grow. Rescue operations are ongoing in several districts including Rasuwa and Nuwakot. The Indian Embassy in Nepal has also shared a process for identifying Indian nationals who died in the floods.

Several other celebrities including Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Vir Das, Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari have also expressed solidarity with those affected.