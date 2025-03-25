DT
Home / Entertainment / Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali injured in car accident, actor gives health update

Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali injured in car accident, actor gives health update

Says she had a miraculous escape
ANI
Nagpur, Updated At : 05:09 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
File photo
Bollywood star Sonu Sood's wife Sonali met with a major road accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway.

Speaking with ANI, Sonu gave an update about his wife's health status. "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram," he said.

Reportedly, Sonali is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur. More details regarding the accident are awaited.

On the professional front, Sonu was last seen headlining 'Fateh', which also marked his directorial debut.

