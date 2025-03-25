Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali injured in car accident, actor gives health update
Says she had a miraculous escape
Bollywood star Sonu Sood's wife Sonali met with a major road accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway.
Speaking with ANI, Sonu gave an update about his wife's health status. "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram," he said.
Reportedly, Sonali is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur. More details regarding the accident are awaited.
On the professional front, Sonu was last seen headlining 'Fateh', which also marked his directorial debut.
