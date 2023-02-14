Sony BBC Earth announces new titles for the month of love

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with its viewers, Sony BBC Earth has launched a special anthology, titled The Wild Affair. The anthology is airing The Mating Game, Nature’s Greatest Dancers and The Perfect Planet captivating the viewers with heart-warming and dramatic animal love stories.

In five different ecosystems on six continents, The Mating Game investigates the various, interesting and downright odd methods that various animals employ to locate a partner. It gives a complete inside look at what it takes to win in the animal mating game.

Viewers will learn how some animals like dancing and perform deftly timed moves to entice possible partners in Nature’s Greatest Dancers. The scientific explanation for these animals’ meticulously coordinated movements, from the gorgeous birds of paradise strutting their business to the ballet-dancing lemurs, is revealed in this delightful and amusing series. Planet Earth II takes viewers on a journey to the four corners of the world to learn about the extraordinary forces that create life in each of these famous locations and the amazing ways that creatures have evolved to survive in the most remote areas of the planet. The show will air at 9 pm.