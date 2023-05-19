Sony SAB’s DilDiyaanGallaan focuses on a family torn apart by circumstances

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan focuses on a family torn apart by circumstances, hurt emotions and deeply ingrained beliefs. Spanning across three generations, the story revolves around the first two generations, which cannot forgive and forget the past, thus perpetuating a cycle of pain and resentment.
Jayati Bhatia, who plays Tavleen, said, “As I step into the character of Tavleen, I am immersed in a world where the weight of the past becomes a burden.” Tavleen’s journey is fuelled by her pain as she holds onto the remnants of a shattered life. My portrayal aims to capture the depths of her emotions.”
Sandeep Baswana, who portrays Mandeep, added, “Playing the character of Mandeep has been a transformative experience for me. Through Mandeep, I aim to portray the complexities of unspoken feelings.”
