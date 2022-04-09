Soon, a docu-series on Somy Ali’s charitable work

For more than 15 years, Bollywood actor-turned-human rights activist Somy Ali and her groundbreaking nonprofit organisation, No More Tears, have rescued thousands of men, women, and children from domestic violence and sex trafficking. Now, a docuseries titled Fight Or Flight will intimately follow Somy’s work. The first three episodes of Fight Or Flight will premiere on discovery+ beginning May 26. Three remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

With every episode of the series, the clock is ticking as Somy works with real victims: it’s a race against time to extricate them from the situations from which they seek to escape; secure legal, medical and educational counsel; and, find them a safe place to stay while working alongside them to rebuild their lives to give them the independence they’ve been denied for so long.