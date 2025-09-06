DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘Sooryavanshi’ fame actor Ashish Warang dies of cardiac arrest

‘Sooryavanshi’ fame actor Ashish Warang dies of cardiac arrest

Warang, 55, had been unwell for quite some time
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Actor Ashish Warang, best known for appearing in films such as “Sooryavanshi” and “Drishyam”, has passed away at the age of 55 following a cardiac arrest, his team said on Saturday.

The actor’s team posted a statement on his official Instagram page, saying that the actor breathed his last on Friday.

“With deep sorrow, we share that Ashish Warang passed away on 5th September at 12:00 AM after bravely battling illness and suffering a cardiac arrest. He was a shining soul whose kindness and warmth touched many lives. Though he has left us, his love and memories will remain forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” the statement read.

A family insider said Warang had been unwell for quite some time.

“He was diagnosed with jaundice last December but he had recovered from it. However, his health deteriorated a bit after that. He passed away yesterday at a hospital in Thane,” the insider said.

Warang had appeared in supporting roles in Marathi and Hindi language films like “Dharmaveer”, “Aathva Rang Premacha”, “Cirkus”, “Simmba”, “Ek Villain Returns”, “Mardaani”, and shows such as “The Family Man”.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

