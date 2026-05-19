Sophie keeps it real

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At a time when wellness is trending and fitness content floods every scroll, Sophie Choudry is cutting through the noise with something more grounded and more real. With her latest show Famously Fit with Sophie on MX Player, the actor, singer and host blends movement with conversation, creating a space that feels as unscripted as it is revealing.“Fitness has always been an integral part of my life,” she says, reflecting on a journey that predates the current wellness boom. “But today, more than ever, especially post-COVID, people have realised that health truly is wealth.”

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The idea behind the show, she explains, came from a mix of curiosity and correction. While audiences are endlessly fascinated by celebrity lifestyles, Sophie is quick to point out the misconceptions that often come with it. “There’s this assumption that people in the industry are starving themselves, which is just not true. I wanted to bring in people I genuinely admire, friends who approach fitness in their own unique ways, and let them share what health really means to them.”

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That honesty is also built into the format. Instead of the familiar sit-down interview, Famously Fit places its conversations mid-workout…breathless, unfiltered and refreshingly candid. “When you’re working out and talking at the same time, there’s no overthinking. You’re just reacting in the moment. That’s what makes it authentic.”

And authenticity, it turns out, reveals itself differently in each guest. While Malaika Arora embodies consistency, she travels with her weights, her mat, even her juicer; she simply doesn’t make excuses”, Sonu Sood takes discipline to another level altogether. “He doesn’t believe in rest days. Even after surgery, he was training his upper body on crutches. That kind of commitment is rare.”

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Others, like Kriti Sanon and Sonam Bajwa, bring a different kind of relatability. “They weren’t always into fitness. Over time, they understood its importance, not just for the screen, but for overall health. And despite their success, they’ve dealt with insecurities. That honesty really connects.”

For Sophie, however, fitness has never been about chasing change…it’s about sustaining a mindset. “It’s always been an evolving journey. You keep learning, adapting, growing.” That evolution is rooted in making wellness a lifestyle rather than a task. From Pilates and dance to an increasing focus on weight training, “especially important for women as they grow older”, her approach remains both intuitive and intentional.

There’s also an unspoken discipline beneath the glamour. “People think I’m a party person,” she laughs, “but I’m actually very routine-driven.” It’s a perception she doesn’t actively fight, but quietly redefines through consistency. “More than external pressure, it’s the expectations I set for myself that keep me going.”

In an industry and an era where visibility often borders on overexposure, Sophie has chosen a different path. “I’m not someone who wants to be seen everywhere, all the time. I just go with my gut.” That instinct, she believes, has helped her sustain a career spanning over two decades. “I’ve seen people rise very quickly and struggle to maintain it. Creating my own niche and sustaining it, that’s something I’m proud of.”

While she continues to balance multiple identities… performer, host, wellness advocate, music remains close to her core. Independent production, she admits, is both demanding and deeply personal. “I’m a perfectionist. I want to create something larger than life, and that takes time. But yes, you’ll see something new very soon.”

Away from the spotlight, her version of “off-duty” is disarmingly simple: a white T-shirt, jeans, trainers, hair tied back, and just enough makeup to feel like herself. “My friends say I look like I’ve just come out of dry cleaning,” she jokes.

But beyond appearances, it’s the quieter rituals that define her. Never sleeping with makeup on. Starting her day with prayer. Sitting in the sun, reading or spending time with her dog. “It’s those small, consistent habits…eating right, staying active that really shape you.”

If there’s one thing Sophie is clear about, it’s this: wellness is not a performance. “Today, everyone wants to look good in a 10-second reel. But for me, it’s about the long term, about whether your body supports you as you grow older.”

And with Famously Fit with Sophie, she isn’t just showcasing routines, she’s building something more enduring. “If I’m stepping into this space,” she says with quiet conviction, “there’s definitely something bigger coming.”