South African actor Charlbi Dean dies of 'unexpected sudden illness' at 32

ANI

New York, August 31

Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean is no more. She was 32.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dean died on Monday at a hospital in New York City after what was described as an unexpected sudden illness.

Dean had a co-starring role in Triangle of Sadness, which was awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival this past May.

Dean's other movie credits include "Blood in the Water," "Don't Sleep," "An Interview with God" and "Porthole." Her first film role was in 2010's "Spud," which also starred John Cleese and singer and actor Troye Sivan.

Dean began modelling at 14 after dropping out of high school; in a 2013 interview, she said she "was named 'walking, talking toothpick.' Being very skinny was something I hated at school." She began working for the international Guess label and later appeared on the cover of Vogue and in shoots for Gucci, United Colors of Benetton and Ralph Lauren.

She survived a fiery car crash in 2008 in which she broke her wrist, four ribs and an elbow and suffered a collapsed left lung. More details regarding her demise are awaited.