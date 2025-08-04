DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu found dead in car days after DUI scandal

South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu found dead in car days after DUI scandal

The actor was arrested for drunk driving on June 19 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 per cent
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:56 PM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu. Photo: X/Social media
Advertisement

Veteran South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu, known for his roles in popular K-dramas like "Big Bet", "Hwarang" and "Hot Stove League", has been found dead inside a vehicle days after he was caught into a DUI scandal.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old was reportedly found dead in a car on Sunday at a townhouse complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. An investigation has been launched by the Yongin Eastern Police Station. His cause of death remains unknown, local news website Koreaboo reported.

The actor was arrested for drunk driving on June 19 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent. The incident caused Song to be removed from several acting roles like ENA's "The Defects", SBS's "The Winning Try" and stage play "Shakespeare In Love".

Advertisement

"The Defects" which he had already shot for, issued a statement which stated that his screen time would be restricted following the controversy.

Song is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Advertisement

In South Korea, celebrities are held to a higher moral grounds and controversies often lead to heavy scrutiny and impact on career.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts