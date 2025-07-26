DT
PT
Spice in the style: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi turns heads with his vibrant wardrobe on Laughter Chefs

Spice in the style: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi turns heads with his vibrant wardrobe on Laughter Chefs

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Chef Harpal Singh Sikho.
If you’ve been tuning in to Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment, it’s hard to miss judge Harpal Singh Sokhi, not just for his infectious energy but also for his standout sense of style. His colourful chef coats and vibrant turbans have become as much a part of the show’s charm as the culinary banter itself.

“The white coat is a chef’s badge of honour — I have about ten of them,” he says. “But beyond those, I have nearly 60 colourful chef coats that represent who I am. They bring a different vibe, a different kind of energy. I enjoy adding a personal, fashionable touch to the kitchen space.”

He added, “Wearing colourful chef coats is something I do for myself. What’s even more heartening is seeing others across the country try vibrant chef wear after watching me. That makes me happy. Just like the ingredients in our food, our outfits can be just as full of life and flavour.”

Among his most iconic style elements is his signature two-tone turban. “The first time I blended two colours, it just clicked, it felt right and gave me a lift,” he recalls. “Eventually, it became part of my everyday style. Colourful turbans boost my confidence and make me feel more like myself. I’ve always been drawn to colour, so experimenting with turbans felt natural. It’s now part of how I express myself, it’s my trademark.”

