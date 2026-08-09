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Home / Entertainment / ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 400 crore at Indian box office, leaving behind Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ turns highest Hollywood grossing film in India. Image credit/Instagram @tomholland2013
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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, featuring actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, has earned over Rs 400 crore in India at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood film.

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The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released in India on July 30, a day before the global release. The film features Holland reprising his role of Spider-Man and Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson alongside Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Krondon as Tombstone and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, among others.

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It has earned Rs 462 crore at the box office, leaving behind Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”, which released on July 17 and earned Rs 189 crore at the box office and “Obsession”, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, according to a press release.

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The film follows Holland as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

“Brand New Day” is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

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Actors Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion round off the cast of the film.

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