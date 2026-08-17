'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns over USD 2 billion at box office

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, featuring actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, has earned over USD 2 billion at the global box office.

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The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released on July 31 and features Holland reprising his role of Spider-Man and Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson. Actor Jacob Batalon essays Ned Leeds, with Krondon as Tombstone and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, among others.

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The total collection of the film stands at USD 2.022 billion at the global box office, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. The film has earned over Rs 500 crore in India at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood film, leaving behind Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and “Obsession”, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

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The film follows Holland as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

“Brand New Day” is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

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Actors Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion round off the cast of the film.