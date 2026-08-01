‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ earns Rs 131.46 crore at box office

Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has earned over Rs 100 crore in India on the second day of release.

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The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released in India on Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in both 2D and 3D, a day ahead of the global release.

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It features Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.

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According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 72.44 crore gross on the opening day and went on to earn Rs 59.02 crore on the following day, taking the total collection to Rs 131.46 crore gross at the box office.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” picks up four years after the events of 2021’s “No Way Home”, with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves.

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The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

“Brand New Day” is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

It also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion.

Besides “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, Holland and Zendaya have recently collaborated on “The Odyssey”. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and revolves around the Greek King Odysseus on a perilous 10-year journey after the Trojan War.

It has already earned over USD 700 million at the global box office.