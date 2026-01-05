DT
Home / Entertainment / Splitsville for Jay & Mahhi

Splitsville for Jay & Mahhi

ANI
Updated At : 08:01 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after nearly 14 years of marriage
Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after nearly 14 years of marriage, sharing the news with their fans through a joint statement on social media. The couple emphasised that the decision to part ways was mutual and taken with care, respect and consideration for their family.

On Sunday, they posted a joint note on their Instagram stories. “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values for the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer.” They went on to share that there is “no villain in this story” and asked people not to jump to conclusions.

